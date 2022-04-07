The Hardys win epic tables match on AEW Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite added another chapter to the rivalry between The Hardys and the Andrade Family Office. Jeff and Matt Hardy took on AFO's The Butcher and The Blade in a Table Match.

The AFO has been feuding with The Hardys, Sting, and Darby Allin for many weeks now. On last week's edition of Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo beat Darby Allin in singles action, and the AFO tried to attack Darby and Sting afterward. However, The Hardy Boyz saved the day, which resulted in Jeff and Matt facing The Butcher and The Blade in a tables match on this week's Dynamite.

The match started with Butcher and Blade breaking the legs of a table and using them to attack The Hardy Boyz during their entrance. However, the brothers then hit a double DDT on The Butcher.

Matt Hardy attacked the former with a steel chair. He then laid Butcher down on a table and hit a massive leg drop from the top rope to eliminate him from the bout.

The Hardy brothers then attacked Blade and set up a ladder outside. To end things off, Jeff Hardy hit a massive Swanton Bomb on Blade from the top of the ladder through two tables to pick up the victory.

Sting came out to save The Hardys

After picking up an incredible victory over The Butcher and The Blade in the tables match, Jeff and Matt were confronted by the rest of the Andrade Family Office.

The AFO was perhaps looking to attack The Hardys, but before they could come to blows, out came the Icon with his iconic baseball bat.

Sting took out Private Party and then stared down Andrade, who made his exit by using The Bunny as a shield.

The rivalry between Sting, Darby Allin, Hardy Boyz, and the AFO will likely continue in the upcoming weeks. Fans might get a big pay-per-view match between both sides at Double or Nothing 2022.

