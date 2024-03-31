The House of Black make 7-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion their latest target

A seven-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion became the latest victim of the House of Black and their trademark attack on AEW Collision. The champion in question is current TNT Champion Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

Adam Copeland was celebrating his victory after he defeated Matt Cardona in the Cope Open after the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion showed up as an unexpected guest to challenge his former teacher. That was when the lights went out and the leader of The House of Black, Malakai Black, came out.

While the two men were out in a stare-down contest, the WWE Hall of Famer was blindsided by Buddy Matthews and the two men went about attacking Copeland. That was when Mark Briscoe came out to support Adam. Despite that, Black and Matthews were able to ward off that attack.

Eddie Kingston then made his way out to the ring to even the odds, thereby sending The House of Black scrambling.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this new alliance and how The House of Black will be involved after being away from the ring for a while.

