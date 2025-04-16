The Hurt Syndicate accept major challenge for AEW Dynamite Spring Breakthru

The Hurt Syndicate is set for their fourth title defense tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite. They will be in action against a returning tag team that looks to reintroduce itself to the roster.
The Gates of Agony have been in a shaky position in the promotion for some time now. They were originally aligned with Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage, but those partnerships did not work out long, and they have returned to being a duo. Last Saturday on Collision, they returned to the company after three and a half months and scored a win against local talent.
That same night, they issued a challenge to the Hurt Syndicate for AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. This has since been made official, with the champions accepting the challenge. This match will be taking place tomorrow, and they look to be the ones to finally take down Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.
"TOMORROW! #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru LIVE, 8ET/7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax. AEW World Tag Team Titles. The Hurt Syndicate vs. Gates of Agony @FightBobby + @SheltyB803 accepted the challenge of @TheKaun + @ToaLiona & they will put the titles on the line at Spring BreakThru!"
MJF has sent a cryptic message ahead of The Hurt Syndicate's match
The Hurt Syndicate has gotten itself in an interesting situation, as MJF has been wanting to join their ranks for some time now. However, after a show of majority, both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin had no plans of letting him in their faction.
Ahead of Dynamite, Friedman has taken to X/Twitter as he hinted at cooking up something for Lashley and Shelton's match tomorrow night. He posted an eyeballs emoji when the match was made official, a sign that he may once more get involved.
At Dynasty a couple of weeks ago, the former AEW World Champion blindsided Big Bill during the match to help Lashley score the win for his side. They acknowledged his assistance, but did not want to do him any favors. It remains to be seen if that changes anytime soon.