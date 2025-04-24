The Hurt Syndicate addresses blockbuster potential reunion with Cedric Alexander in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate is one of the top factions of AEW. Bobby Lashley and MVP recently addressed a potential reunion with Cedric Alexander in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and Cedric Alexander were part of The Hurt Business during their time in WWE. The group was successful but disbanded after a short run, as the promotion reportedly wanted to focus on Lashley's singles career, with MVP as his manager.

In AEW, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley have reunited to form The Hurt Syndicate. Cedric Alexander was recently released from his WWE contract, and many wonder whether he will join the dominant faction in All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and MVP had some interesting words to say about their former stablemate, Cedric Alexander. MVP said Alexander had yet to complete his 90-day non-compete clause after his WWE release.

“I believe he is still on his 90 days.”

The All Mighty praised Alexander and teased his potential addition to the AEW faction.

“We love Ced, he’s like our little brother, so we will see what happens.” [H/T: Fightful]

Jim Cornette believes Cedric Alexander will join The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

Cedric Alexander was recently released by World Wrestling Entertainment. He has a 90-day non-compete clause in his deal and will soon be a free agent. WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes Alexander will eventually join The Hurt Syndicate.

On a recent edition of the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette said Cedric Alexander would become part of The Hurt Syndicate, as it was the only faction currently over in All Elite Wrestling.

"Well, that might not be a bad thing there, because that might be a benefit to Cedric and AEW. If he's a former member of The Hurt Business, they would like him to be a current member, since that's the only group they've got that's getting over. But I didn't realize he was still there, to be honest with you." [From 1:44 - 2:05]

Fans will have to wait and see if Cedric Alexander signs with All Elite Wrestling this year.

