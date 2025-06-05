The Hurt Syndicate finds new target at AEW Fyter Fest 2025

The Hurt Syndicate may have found another major target. This was following a confrontation they had at AEW Fyter Fest tonight.

Backstage, Will Ospreay appeared in an interview with Lexy Nair until he was interrupted by MJF. Friedman gave Ospreay a piece of advice, which was just to let 'Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland continue to tear each other apart instead of playing peacemaker.

The Aerial Assassin clapped back and mentioned how he could not stand idly as he had the future of AEW in mind. He then flipped things on MJF and claimed that he was only acting this way because if Hangman became the world champion, he had no chances of getting the title back. After all, Page has his number in the ring.

Things turned a little personal as the Salt of the Earth suddenly brought up Will Ospreay's son. The latter got physical and grabbed him by the collar, but before he could go any further, he was surrounded by the rest of the Hurt Syndicate.

The 32-year-old made a business decision and let him go, as it was a clear four-on-one handicap if things came to blows. The two AEW stars have unfinished business, and it remains to be seen whether this could lead to another feud in the future.

