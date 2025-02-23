The Hurt Syndicate member responds to backlash over advice to top AEW star: "I won't apologize"

A member of The Hurt Syndicate recently clapped back at a fan after they criticized his comments regarding a popular AEW star. The talent mentioned that he was just looking out for a fellow wrestler.

Ad

MVP has several decades of experience in the business, and he has used it to guide multiple top talents. Recently, he advised Will Ospreay to hold off from using some high-risk, high-reward maneuvers. The former WWE star wanted The Aerial Assassin to save such moves for pay-per-views and other major matches.

A fan on X/Twitter criticized the veteran for wanting wrestling to be boring. MVP responded to the post and mentioned how he made those comments since he cared about Ospreay's health. He wanted the AEW fan favorite to have a lengthy in-ring career and was unwilling to apologize for his statement.

Ad

Trending

"No. I want him to be healthy and not beat his body to s**t so that he can do the spectacular things he does for a very long time. I won't apologize for actually CARING about my colleagues and friends' health!" MVP wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former WWE Superstar gave his take on another top AEW star's career

MVP recently discussed another top AEW star. He believed the performer could have a remarkable career after retiring from in-ring action. The Hurt Syndicate member was speaking about MJF.

On the Huge Pop! podcast, the former WWE United States Champion explained how Friedman would thrive in the role of an upstart's mouthpiece after hanging up his boots. MVP was confident about The Wolf of Wrestling's ability to get someone over with fans.

Ad

"A guy like MJF, later in his career, he’d be magnificent at it if he got to a point where he said, ‘I’m ready to transition from being a wrestler to a mouthpiece to get someone else over.’ His career is in its infancy. That’s something you couldn’t even talk about for another 20-25 years. There are lots of guys that could do it, but there are a number of factors that preclude them from doing it.” [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Ad

The former AEW World Champion is one of the younger names on the roster. Currently, he is at the top of his game as an in-ring performer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback