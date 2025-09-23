The Hurt Syndicate suddenly break character in AEW [Watch]

The Hurt Syndicate has made many onscreen and offscreen foes in AEW. However, on a rare occasion, they broke character to goof around with one of their formidable rival.The aforementioned star, who is a rising talent in AEW, is Speedball Mike Bailey. He and his JetSpeed partner, Kevin Knight, feuded with MVP and his cohorts, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, which led to a three-way tag team match for the World Tag Team titles at AEW All In Texas.On the other hand, there had been rumors regarding real-life backstage issues between Mike Bailey and MVP. However, before the speculations caught fire, both stars debunked them, while The Hurt Syndicate's onscreen rivalry with his team continued.In a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, Mike Bailey had a hilarious backstage encounter with the faction. He first approached MVP, who dismissed him and left, and so did Shelton Benjamin. However, Bobby Lashley greeted him nicely and became a part of his shenanigans, leading to Benjamin joining their comedic antics, breaking character. But when they heard MVP calling them, Lashley and Benjamin reverted to their onscreen persona to berate Bailey and leave. MVP gives an honest take on The Hurt Syndicate, potentially adding a fourth memberAs The Hurt Syndicate continues to thrive in AEW, MVP was asked about his thoughts on adding a fourth member. He was very enthusiastic about the idea, bringing up the time when Cedric Alexander was a part of the faction in WWE.“Of course it’s possible. It’s always possible. We have said for a long time that we’d be interested in adding a fourth member — a younger member. Kind of like how Cedric [Alexander] was before.”Furthermore, the former WWE United States Champion was also open to adding female talent to their stable.“I know somebody reported recently that there were talks about adding a new member to the Hurt Syndicate — news to me. It’s always a conversation we’re open to. In the past, we’ve had talks about adding a woman to the group.” [H/T - Ringside News]With the dominant unit's strong standing in AEW, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for them.