"The John Cena of Japan" - Kazuchika Okada's AEW salary leaves fans speechless; many believe WWE never had a chance

Kazuchika Okada's entry in AEW as a heel siding with The Young Bucks is great news for wrestling fans and The Rainmaker himself.

While the feud and storylines he'll be a part of might seem set, recent reposts revealed the amount Tony Khan spent to get Okada into the fold.

Check out the post below:

"According to Tokyo Sports, Kazuchika Okada signed a 3-year deal with AEW for about 2 Billion Yen. That equates to about $13.5 Million Dollars. Resulting in about $4.5 Million Dollars per year." the post read.

Fans took to X/Twitter to react to the "wild" post:

The fans have proven that they have several thoughts and opinions about Okada and his upcoming stint in the Jacksonville-based company. The John Cena reference comes from the fact that he is one of the most popular wrestlers who have ever graced a WWE ring. The incredible pull that Cena has also made him one of the most handsomely-paid wrestlers in WWE.

Rumors initially pointed at The Rainmaker signing with WWE, but at the end of it all, it was not to be. This is one of the few times that there was a buzz about a particular wrestler signing with the Stamford-based company, but Khan finally added another top name to his roster.

Dave Meltzer reveals who in AEW planned Kazuchika Okada's storyline

Kazuchika Okada immediately aligned with The Young Bucks. The Bucks cut a promo in which they sacked Kenny Omega from The Elite. So, all logic leads to a feud that will involve The Bucks, Omega, and Okada, with some brutal matches planned for all the wrestlers involved. Dave Meltzer revealed the minds behind the segment on WON.

"That one, The Young Bucks segment with Okada, has been known for, not by me, but it has been known by the Young Bucks and Okada and Tony Khan for literally months. It was Tony Khan's idea to do this a long time ago," reported Dave Meltzer. [From 19:19 onwards]

Khan has signed several wrestlers in the past few months. Even the women's division of AEW has seen two big sign-ups, Deonna Purrazzo and Queen Aminata. Also, the rumored signing of Mercedes Mone has been touted to be the main event on the special episode of Dynamite, titled Big Business.

