The Lucha Brothers win the AEW Tag Team Championships in an incredible match at All Out 2021

The Lucha Brothers captured the AEW Tag Team Championships in a gruesome and brutal Steel Cage match against The Young Bucks at All Out 2021. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo put an end to Matt and Nick Jackson's title reign, which lasted for nearly ten months.

Both teams made flashy, elaborate entrances but still managed to top that with their sheer brilliance inside the ring. Though Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Meido quickly unleashed a flurry of offense once the match began, The Young Bucks soon found their way back in.

The AEW Tag Team Champions began brutalizing the Lucha Bros, with the Chicago crowd firmly booing them. While Fenix and Penta did get to hit some offense, the middle portions were dominated by Matt and Nick Jackson.

Brandon Cutler, The Young Bucks' Elite stablemate, threw a thumbtack-laden shoe into the ring. Matt Jackson used it to put down Penta first and then Fenix. The AEW Tag Team Championships used many underhanded tactics, including laying down Lucha Brothers with low blows.

However, despite being brutalized to such an extent, Fenix and Penta finally made a comeback in the match. Fenix delivered a jaw-dropping Avalanche Canadian Destroyer to Matt Jackson, which turned the tide in favor of the challengers.

The closing stretch of the match at AEW All Out was sensational

The four competitors then exchanged a series of superkicks that left the fans enthralled. By the end of it, Fenix made his way to the top of the steel structure.

Though Nick Jackson also tried to follow Fenix to the top, the Luchador kicked him down. Fenix then delivered a stunning crossbody from the top and followed it with a Pedigree Driver on Nick Jackson for the win, all while Penta ensured Matt Jackson couldn't break the pin.

As expected, the crowd erupted in joy to see Lucha Brothers capture the AEW Tag Team Championships for the first time in the company.

Did you enjoy the Steel Cage match at AEW All Out 2021? Are you happy with Lucha Brothers winning the AEW Tag Team Championships? Sound off in the comments section.

QT Marshall reacted to Roman Reigns' controversial comments. Check it out right here!

Edited by Alan John