"The Most Disappointing Title Reign in Wrestling History" - Fans are massively disappointed with MJF as AEW World Champion

AEW World Champion MJF has been presented as a top star in the promotion and is in his first reign as World Champion. However, some fans have made bold claims regarding his title reign and called it disappointing.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is, without a doubt, a top name in professional wrestling. The young superstar cashed in his Casino Poker Chip and captured his first AEW World title after defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19, 2022. The Devil is currently the longest reigning World Champion in the title's history and is closing in on one year as Champion.

However, on Twitter, many fans have criticized the company for The Devil's World Title reign as they believe it has made Max less over as compared to his earlier days.

Fans have agreed with the above statement, as many criticized the company for messing up the credibility of Maxwell Jacob Friedman:

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray congratulates AEW World Champion MJF

MJF is currently the longest-reigning AEW World Champion in the company's short history, and due to this, The Devil has been heavily praised by respected veterans in the industry.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the biggest stars outside of the WWE who has been constantly praised by veterans all around the world, and his current run as AEW World Champion has seen him break many company records.

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray congratulated Maxwell Jacob Friedman on his World Title reign and praised All Elite Wrestling for their way of utilizing the title in multiple angles.

"And a congratulations to MJF. Congratulations from Uncle Bully to Max, for now being the longest-reigning AEW World Champion. I love that so many people are gunning for Max and his championship. A: it makes the championship feel extremely important; B: it makes Max a star. Everybody wants a piece of Max."

