"The new DX" – Twitter erupts with comparisons of top AEW star's proteges to iconic Triple H-led faction

The wrestling world recently shared their reactions equating Triple H's WWE faction D-Generation-X to AEW's The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and Billy Gunn.

DX, comprising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and other notable names, is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary on RAW next week. Road Dogg's former tag team partner, Billy Gunn, is currently a prominent part of All Elite Wrestling. Hence, he is not advertised for Monday's show.

The last time the group got together at the 2019 Hall of Fame, The Game held nothing back in ensuring Gunn knew how he felt about AEW. Additionally, over time, the two companies have left no stone unturned in taking shots at each other on their programming.

On this week's edition of Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Champions appeared in a segment, addressing fans from a podium. The angle seemingly resembled Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Chyna's infamous promo in the late '90s, where they were banned from using explicit language on television.

The wrestling fraternity instantly took to social media to compare the two groups and shared some interesting reactions:

[ Malakai Cross ] @MalakaiCross Man. The Acclaimed are sooooooooo over. I love to see it. They're the new "DX". Man. The Acclaimed are sooooooooo over. I love to see it. They're the new "DX".

Let us disagree. @politedissent @TheEmilJay Everyone that loves the Acclaimed, but says DX was overrated… is a hypocrite. They are fundamentally equivalent acts. @TheEmilJay Everyone that loves the Acclaimed, but says DX was overrated… is a hypocrite. They are fundamentally equivalent acts.

Shoulder Lean Gene Okerlund @CharlesFromWork @slimm_kole @SeanRossSapp The Acclaimed are great and over with AEW fans, but “DX levels”at the peak were so much higher than this. Im not sure people are talking Acclaimed in 5 years. @slimm_kole @SeanRossSapp The Acclaimed are great and over with AEW fans, but “DX levels”at the peak were so much higher than this. Im not sure people are talking Acclaimed in 5 years.

When did Triple H create DX?

In the late '90s, a very hesitant Hunter Hearst Helmsley teamed up with Shawn Michaels to form a rebellious group. His then-girlfriend Chyna was also a part of the ensemble. Triple H's brother-in-law Shane McMahon is allegedly the person who came up with the term D-Generation X while addressing Bret Hart, calling the heel group to be 'degenerates.'

The faction was known for its untraditional and brash methods of going about things. During the Monday Night Wars, the stable got into a tank and marched all the way to WCW premises. Over time, members increased, and they soon became fan favorites.

WWE @WWE



D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration!



ms.spr.ly/6012dG5y0 NEXT MONDAY on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration! NEXT MONDAY on the Season Premiere of #WWERaw!D-Generation X proudly present to you their 25th Anniversary Celebration!ms.spr.ly/6012dG5y0 https://t.co/8gC1fu2neA

It will be interesting to see how DX will go about celebrating its 25th anniversary in WWE on RAW's Season Premiere. Will an up-and-coming group confront them on Monday night? Only time will tell.

Do you think Billy Gunn should join his stablemates for DX's 25th-anniversary celebration on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments.

