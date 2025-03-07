"The next Rey Mysterio," declares Shelton Benjamin about 26-year-old AEW star

The current AEW World Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin declared that a young Luchador could be the next Rey Mysterio. The Gold Standard also opened up on his match with the star in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It's no secret that every rising Luchador has been compared with Rey Mysterio, as the WWE Hall of Famer has achieved great heights in his legendary career. Meanwhile, Shelton Benjamin has declared the 26-year-old AEW masked star Komander as the next Mysterio, considering he is still very young.

Komander has been a part of the AEW/Ring of Honor roster since 2023 and continues to impress fans with his amazing in-ring athleticism. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Shelton Benjamin stated that Komander could be the next Rey Mysterio while recalling his match with the Luchador from Collision in November 2024:

"Komander, another guy and I have gone on record of saying I believe Komander could be the next Rey Mysterio Jr. Like he's an amazing talent I had so much fun with him and obviously me and Bobby, when we won the Tag Team Titles that's... no offence to Private Party you know, just business. But it's still one of my favorite matches since we've been there." [From 03:17 to 03:38]

Check out the video below:

Veteran on if Rey Mysterio could turn heel

At the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena shockingly turned heel and aligned himself with The Rock. During a recent edition of the K100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno was asked if Mysterio could turn heel and join Cena and Rock. Disco admitted that he can't see Rey acting as a heel:

"I don't even know how he could act like a heel because, like, there's literally nothing like hateful in the guy's persona like in life. Could you see Rey being a heel? I don't even know if he could do [it]. I've never seen him angry."

Check out the video below:

Moreover, Mysterio has never turned heel in his over two decade-long WWE career, and only time will tell if he ever turns to the dark side before retirement.

