Can unexpected WWE Hall of Famer join forces with The Rock and John Cena? Veteran gives his take

The Rock and John Cena joined forces at WWE Elimination Chamber last Saturday. A wrestling veteran recently addressed the possibility of another legend aligning with the two massive stars.

Ad

A few weeks ago, The Final Boss offered Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to make all his dreams come true if the 39-year-old became his champion and sold his soul to the Hollywood star. However, The American Nightmare declined last Saturday at Elimination Chamber before the Men's Elimination Chamber winner, John Cena, brutally attacked him alongside The Final Boss and Travis Scott. Since then, several fans and experts have suggested The Rock could form a new faction.

Ad

Trending

On the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, former WCW star Disco Inferno addressed the possibility of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio joining forces with The Leader of The Cenation and The Rock. The wrestling veteran disclosed that he could not imagine The Master of 619 as a villain. Notably, the former world champion has never been a heel during his legendary WWE career.

"I don't even know how he could act like a heel because, like, there's literally nothing like hateful in the guy's persona like in life. Could you see Rey being a heel? I don't even know if he could do [it]. I've never seen him angry," he said. [19:07-19:23]

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Inferno's co-host, wrestling veteran Konnan, stated that he had seen Mysterio mad a few times. Meanwhile, he revealed that he had always wondered if the Hall of Famer could become a villain.

"I always think the same thing, Disco. I have seen him mad but it's a very few times. I almost think just like we always say, like who would expect him to be a heel? Can you imagine if he turned?" Konnan said. [19:36-19:52]

Ad

Ad

Konnan suggested a few other WWE Superstars who could align with The Rock

In the same episode of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan discussed other top stars who could join forces with The Rock and John Cena in a potential new faction.

The wrestling veteran suggested Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, or Randy Orton as potential candidates who could align with The Final Boss and The Leader of The Cenation.

Ad

"If I were going to bring somebody in, I'd bring in like a Seth Rollins or a Drew McIntyre. Or if not, bring in like a Randy Orton. You know, something like that," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see how the alliance between The Rock and John Cena shapes up ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback