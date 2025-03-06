What record did John Cena achieve upon his WWE heel turn? All you need to know

John Cena, a once-beloved babyface, has shocked the world by aligning himself with WWE's Hollywood Heel, The Rock. The Franchise Player's heel turn has caused waves of differing emotions across the WWE Universe, and some aren't willing to accept him as a bad guy.

Ad

While The Face That Runs the Place decided to sell his soul to The Final Boss to ensure he secures his 17th World Championship, he has already bagged a significant achievement by becoming a heel. The Champ has made his way into the Guinness Book of World Records a second time for having the longest babyface run in the WWE before turning heel.

Cena worked as a babyface for WWE from October 2003. For the last two decades, he was WWE's most popular star and became a global sensation. The veteran announced his Retirement Tour at Money in the Bank 2024, and fans expected him to end his career as a babyface.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

His first World record is for granting over 650 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

How did John Cena's father react to the heel turn?

It's not just The Leader of Cenation's fans who are confused about his decision, as his father John Cena Sr. was also caught off guard.

During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, he explained that people have been calling him for answers, but he too doesn't have any clarity about the situation.

Ad

“I’m tired of the other phone calls I’m getting. I don’t know why he did what he did. You’re gonna have to get that from him. I’m so tired of this. Why don’t we just let it play out and find out what’s happening?”

The Rock and John Cena coming together against Cody Rhodes is going to make The Road to WrestleMania 41 much more interesting. Fans are hoping that Roman Reigns becomes a part of the feud by emerging as The American Nightmare's strongest ally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback