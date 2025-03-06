  • home icon
  • John Cena’s father breaks silence about the real reason his son turned heel – he lashes out (Exclusive)

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 06, 2025 00:53 GMT
The star has shocked the world (Credit: WWE.com)
John Cena’s father has now broken his silence about his son’s heel turn. He lashed out in answer.

The Cenation Leader shocked the world at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he suddenly turned heel after having already won the contest. He qualified to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania but then attacked Rhodes after he turned down The Rock. The Final Boss then gave Cena the signal. The reason he turned heel has frustrated everyone, and it seems that Cena’s father is also frustrated by all the questions when Bill Apter caught up with him.

John Cena’s father was less than amused by the question and appears to be fielding a lot of inquiries about the matter right now. He broke his silence on it and let Bill Apter know that he was receiving too many questions about why his son had done what he did, and he was tired of it.

He had no clue how his son could have done that. He added that perhaps it was time to just let it all play out, and then they could find out what was happening. He also said that the Hall of Famer could find out Cena’s reasoning from John Cena himself.

“I’m tired of the other phone calls I’m getting. I don’t know why he did what he did. You’re gonna have to get that from him. I’m so tired of this. Why don’t we just let it play out and find out what’s happening?” (00:55 – 1:07)
It is clearly a question that he has received too many times, so fans will have to wait and see what John Cena says when he turns up with The Rock inevitably.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Neda Ali
