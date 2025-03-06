3 massive WWE Superstars may join The Rock's potential faction after John Cena, says veteran

After recruiting John Cena, The Rock could form a new faction in WWE. A wrestling veteran recently suggested three huge superstars could join The Final Boss' potential group.

Last Saturday, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. The Leader of the Cenation then unexpectedly turned heel and attacked his upcoming opponent, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, joining forces with The Rock. On the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, WCW legend Konnan addressed whether more top stars could align with The Final Boss and the 16-time World Champion.

The 61-year-old suggested Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, or Randy Orton could become members of The Final Boss' potential faction.

"If I were going to bring somebody in, I'd bring in like a Seth Rollins or a Drew McIntyre. Or if not, bring in like a Randy Orton. You know, something like that," he said. [19:55-20:06]

A WWE Hall of Famer could also join forces with The Rock and John Cena, suggests ex-employee

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci suggested Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns and align with The Rock and John Cena.

The former Floor Manager pointed out that The Wiseman could handle business for The Final Boss during the Hollywood megastar's absence.

"Hey guys, how would you like to see The Wiseman take this over for The Rock, and he betrays Roman? He betrays Roman, 'I'm going to the winning side. I got two of the best. I've got f**king Cena and I've got Rock, what do you wanna do? I'm leading this charge.' The Wiseman, the greatest of all time in managers and thinking and everything. Rock goes to the best, right, Coach? I'm not gonna be around. I'm gonna leave the business to The Wiseman," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Rock forms a faction and recruits top superstars in the coming days.

