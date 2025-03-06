  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • 3 massive WWE Superstars may join The Rock's potential faction after John Cena, says veteran

3 massive WWE Superstars may join The Rock's potential faction after John Cena, says veteran

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Mar 06, 2025 17:30 GMT
The Rock and John Cena (Image credit: WWE
The Rock and John Cena! [Image credit: WWE's X]

After recruiting John Cena, The Rock could form a new faction in WWE. A wrestling veteran recently suggested three huge superstars could join The Final Boss' potential group.

Ad

Last Saturday, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41. The Leader of the Cenation then unexpectedly turned heel and attacked his upcoming opponent, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, joining forces with The Rock. On the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, WCW legend Konnan addressed whether more top stars could align with The Final Boss and the 16-time World Champion.

The 61-year-old suggested Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, or Randy Orton could become members of The Final Boss' potential faction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If I were going to bring somebody in, I'd bring in like a Seth Rollins or a Drew McIntyre. Or if not, bring in like a Randy Orton. You know, something like that," he said. [19:55-20:06]

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

youtube-cover
Ad

A WWE Hall of Famer could also join forces with The Rock and John Cena, suggests ex-employee

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci suggested Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns and align with The Rock and John Cena.

The former Floor Manager pointed out that The Wiseman could handle business for The Final Boss during the Hollywood megastar's absence.

Ad
"Hey guys, how would you like to see The Wiseman take this over for The Rock, and he betrays Roman? He betrays Roman, 'I'm going to the winning side. I got two of the best. I've got f**king Cena and I've got Rock, what do you wanna do? I'm leading this charge.' The Wiseman, the greatest of all time in managers and thinking and everything. Rock goes to the best, right, Coach? I'm not gonna be around. I'm gonna leave the business to The Wiseman," he said.
Ad
Ad

It will be interesting to see if The Rock forms a faction and recruits top superstars in the coming days.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी