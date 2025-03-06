Roman Reigns could miss WrestleMania 41 because of a huge WWE Hall of Famer's return, says veteran

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE for over a month. A wrestling veteran recently suggested that The OTC may remain away until after WrestleMania if a Hall of Famer's return is confirmed.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion last competed in the Men's Royal Rumble. After his elimination, he had an altercation with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, which ended with The Visionary taking him out with a double stomp. In Reigns' absence, John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' title. The Leader of the Cenation also turned heel and joined forces with The Rock. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin teased returning to help The American Nightmare at the Show of Shows.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed Reigns should not return until after WrestleMania if The Texas Rattlesnake is appearing at the premium live event:

"Speaking of Roman Reigns, I gotta say this, Coach. I think they are making this smart decision and let's see how long they play this out. If I was them, Coach, right now, especially if you got Austin chomping at the bit, Coach, I'm not bringing Roman Reigns back until after WrestleMania. Keep Roman in your back pocket so at least if Rock goes away and Austin goes away, at least we bring Roman back. If I'm feeling that that card is stacked enough, I'm leaving Roman off until after WrestleMania," he said. [26:35 - 27:14]

Will Roman Reigns interfere in John Cena and Cody Rhodes' match? WWE analyst gives his take

On a recent episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the possible directions for Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 41. He pointed out that for the first time since WrestleMania 37, The OTC is not guaranteed to main-event the show.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old wondered if Reigns would interfere in John Cena and Cody Rhodes' title match, revealing that he does not see room for The OTC there as of now:

"This is the first year since WrestleMania 37 [2021] that it's not a foregone conclusion that Roman Reigns would be in the main event of WrestleMania," Sam Roberts said. "Does he get involved in Cody [Rhodes] and John Cena? Is Roman somehow going to find a spot in that, and maybe Seth Rollins and CM Punk are left alone? [...] I don't see room right now for a Roman Reigns in there," he said.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and his creative team have in store for Reigns in the upcoming weeks.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

