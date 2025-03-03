WWE personality makes interesting claim about Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 status

Roman Reigns has once again disappeared from WWE television altogether. Considering it is WrestleMania season, this has come as a surprise to many.

Ad

WWE analyst Sam Roberts pointed to the fact that even if The Tribal Chief was back in time for a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, this year could mark the first edition of WrestleMania he does not main event the show, after doing so in the last five editions.

Since 2021, the WrestleMania main event has revolved around Roman Reigns. Last year, he headlined both nights. On Notsam Wrestling, Sam Roberts wondered if the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would get added to the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes title match. However, he claimed that there is no room for The Tribal Chief there as things stand:

Ad

Trending

"This is the first year since WrestleMania 37 [2021] that it's not a foregone conclusion that Roman Reigns would be in the main event of WrestleMania," Sam Roberts said. "Does he get involved in Cody [Rhodes] and John Cena? Is Roman somehow going to find a spot in that, and maybe Seth Rollins and CM Punk are left alone? [...] I don't see room right now for a Roman Reigns in there." [From 48:44 onwards]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

The biggest angle heading into WrestleMania Vegas is John Cena's villainous turn. Cena turned heel for the first time since 2003, at Elimination Chamber PLE last Saturday.

Where does the 16-time WWE World Champion joining The Rock leave Roman Reigns?

In the wake of the new year, many believed the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW would mark the beginning of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns program. However, the Final Boss crowned Reigns as the undisputed Tribal Chief, and that was that.

Ad

Ad

Cut to March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. John Cena viciously assaulted Cody Rhodes after getting the signal from The Final Boss. Where does this leave The Head of the Table, who always had a problem with his cousin taking the spotlight from him?

Sam Roberts believes The Rock could still face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania Vegas. At the time of this writing, Reigns' status for the show remains ambiguous. He was last seen at the Royal Rumble on February 1.

Ad

However, Reigns recently disclosed via social media that he is booked for a few dates on the road to The Show of Shows later this month. He even dropped a bone-chilling message.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the quote from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.