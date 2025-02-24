WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 will set up a main event match for The Rock, says 41-year-old

The Rock held a press conference after WWE SmackDown this past Friday, ditching his on-screen persona to discuss a bevy of topics. He claimed his ongoing program with Cody Rhodes does not need to culminate in a match.

Ad

At 52, Dwayne Johnson does not have a lot of matches left in his wrestling career. Sam Roberts wondered if the segment between the wrestler-turned-actor and Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1 would set up a main event match for The Final Boss against Roman Reigns.

Since the Royal Rumble, Reigns has not been seen on television. Seth Rollins viciously assaulted him at the event. There were rumors that WWE was setting up a Triple Threat non-title contest between the former Shield brothers and the group's original leader, CM Punk. However, Johnson's return may have changed plans.

Ad

Trending

On the January 6, Netflix premiere episode of RAW, The Final Boss crowned Reigns with the Ula Fala but continues to call the shots. Roberts noted The Tribal Chief could show up to confront the situation:

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

"Nobody told The Final Boss [that] there's only one Tribal Chief," Sam Roberts believes Roman Reigns could tease going after Cody Rhodes but end up going after The Rock. "That's when you realize Roman is in there to get The Rock away from Cody Rhodes," he added. [From 21:51 to 22:03]

Ad

Ad

The WWE analyst feels Roman Reigns could take offense as The Final Boss consistently wields power. This could set up the WrestleMania 41 main event, which was the original plan for last year's event.

What is the story behind Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41?

Sam Roberts noted that their story is about who holds the power in WWE because The Final Boss says nothing is bigger than family.

Ad

The 52-year-old acknowledged Roman Reigns as The Bloodline's Head of the Table. But everybody knows he is the biggest name in the Anoa'i family. Roberts speculates this conflict is what the story could be revolving around. He wondered if Reigns would want The Final Boss gone.

"Roman Reigns is offended that The Rock comes in and acts as if he is in charge, when The Rock is part of Roman Reigns' family, and The Rock himself said that there is nothing bigger than their family, and The Rock put that Ula Fala around the neck of Roman Reigns. He said that was not ceremonial. That meant something. That means I'm the one in charge. I'm [at] the top of this family," Sam Roberts said. [From 22:04 to 22:28]

Ad

Ad

Whether this bout happens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas bears watching. But the fact of the matter is, it is one that WWE would not pass up on.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback