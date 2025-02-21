WrestleMania 41 plans reportedly changing with The Rock's WWE SmackDown return

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, made headlines and sent WWE fans into a frenzy when he announced his return to SmackDown. The February 21 episode will mark his first appearance on the blue brand in 2025.

Ad

Many believed The Final Boss would kickstart a WrestleMania program with The Bloodline's Head of the Table. Instead, he symbolically put the Ula Fala on Roman Reigns, acknowledging Reigns as the Tribal Chief after the former Undisputed WWE Champion defeated his cousin Solo Sikoa.

Fightful Select has reported a top star on the roster joked over Christmas week that they are "at the mercy of Dwayne." WWE continued to plan for WrestleMania 41 without The Rock in mind, knowing if he is available, plans could change.

Ad

Trending

According to the wrestler-turned-actor himself, his upcoming appearance is about three things:

"The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans, and f**k up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel."

Ad

The timing has sparked intrigue as WrestleMania 41 is nine weeks away, the exact amount of time The Rock, self-admittedly, needs to prepare before stepping inside the squared circle again.

Is it Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns The Rock is after on SmackDown?

Some criticism Dwayne Johnson faced after RAW's Netflix debut last month was that he broke character and destroyed the story WWE built through the WrestleMania season in 2024.

Ad

The Final Boss joined The Bloodline on the road to the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment. In April, he teamed up with The Tribal Chief to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. His pinfall victory over Rhodes earned him a shot at the WWE Title, which The American Nightmare won on the second night of WrestleMania XL.

Ad

On the RAW after WrestleMania, The Rock informed Cody Rhodes he would come after the new champion upon return. This was used to write him off television as he took off to work on Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine.

Interestingly, his WWE SmackDown return announcement was made in the wake of news that broke the internet. Dwayne Johnson is in talks to collaborate with Emily Blunt, Leonardo Dicaprio, and Martin Scorsese, on a feature film about a Hawaii crime boss. Johnson will reportedly lead.

As for arguably the biggest dream match left in The Rock's wrestling career—a match against Roman Reigns—it remains to be seen how WWE could get there. Reigns has been off television since the 2025 Royal Rumble, where Seth Rollins viciously assaulted him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE