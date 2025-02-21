The Rock reveals why he is returning to WWE on this week's SmackDown; ready to "fu*k up" a certain superstar's life

The Rock will return to this week's WWE SmackDown. He announced his decision on social media and has hinted at the reason behind it.

The Final Boss isn't scheduled for a match at WrestleMania 41. His latest appearance was on the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW when he put the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns' neck after he defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat.

Commenting on his Instagram post, The Rock claimed he was returning to WWE to "fu*k up" a certain superstar's life.

"The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans and fu*k up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel. 🤫 #smackdown" wrote The Rock

Stevie Richards expected The Rock to return at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event

Stevie Richards expected The Rock to return during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, taking Jey Uso's spot. Jey won the Men's Rumble and challenged Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, he stated that The Rock winning the Royal Rumble would've set up a match between him and Cody Rhodes. He said:

"Here’s the surprise, I assumed for the Men's Royal Rumble (…) Jey's in there at the end, he's there alone, The Final Boss’ music hit. It’s literally The Final Boss on the Rumble. It’s The Rock and Rock goes over and you're gonna to get Rock and Cody one-on-one."

The Rock previously appeared at the Bad Blood 2024 Premium Live Event before appearing on RAW on Netflix. Cody Rhodes teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the show's main event. The Final Boss stared down Rhodes, Reigns, and the returning Jimmy Uso after the match.

