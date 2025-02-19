Top WWE star reveals why he attacked Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE television since the Royal Rumble. After Seth Rollins injured The Tribal Chief, the latter's status for WrestleMania 41 became uncertain. The Visionary recently revealed his motive for attacking Reigns at the premium live event in Indianapolis.

Rollins and The OTC were eliminated by CM Punk in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Later, when Punk was eliminated, The Architect expressed his anger at the ringside. He delivered two consecutive Stomps to his former Shield stablemate. On RAW, it was announced that Roman Reigns would be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

In a recent interview with Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Seth Rollins explained that The Tribal Chief became aggressive during the 30-man contest, leading him to retaliate by stomping his head. The Revolutionary indicated that this was a consequence of Roman Reigns' behavior and a sign of things to come.

"Roman [Reigns] got a little feisty in the Rumble and I had to stomp his head into the ground. So, that's how it's going to be," he said. [From 13:23 t0 13:29]

Watch the full interview below:

WWE star Seth Rollins broke character and claimed that he loves Roman Reigns

The erstwhile Big Dog and The Visionary were part of the legendary faction, The Shield, which debuted 13 years ago. The group, which also included Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), and the trio broke up and reunited a few times until 2019.

During an appearance on Up & Adams Show, Seth Rollins affirmed his love for Roman Reigns, noting their shared history in WWE since 2012. The former Universal Champion acknowledged past disagreements but emphasized his underlying care for The OTC's well-being.

"I love Roman Reigns. Let's get that clear, I love him. We came into the industry together. So this is what you're talking about stories - Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012," Rollins said. "I got a lot of ill will towards him because we haven't seen eye to eye for some time. But it's also rooted in love. Thin line between love and hate. I want the best for him," he added.

Check out the video below:

Only time will tell if WWE has plans to book a program between Rollins and Reigns for a clash at The Showcase of the Immortals.

