Roman Reigns issues serious message regarding his WWE future

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 status has been up in the air since WWE Royal Rumble this year. It looks like he will be back on The Road to WrestleMania 41 soon. The OTC recently broke silence on his future and issued a stern warning.

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE programming since Seth Rollins annihilated him at Royal Rumble earlier this month. Both the former Shield brothers were eliminated at the same time by CM Punk.

All hell broke loose following their elimination as a disgruntled Rollins took out Reigns with a two brutal stomps, one on the floor, and other onto the steel steps. As a result of the attack, The OG Bloodline leader was written off TV citing undisclosed injuries. But it looks like he is nearing his return.

WWE is now advertising Roman Reigns for the March 21 and March 28 editions of SmackDown during the European tour. In the wake of this blockbuster announcement, Roman Reigns took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to send a message to fans in Bologna and London.

The 39-year-old Superstar also issued a bone-chilling warning, saying, "receipts are coming."

"Greatness is coming to Bologna and London. ☝🏽 Your Tribal Chief has business to attend to. Receipts are coming…"

Check out his tweet below:

The Head of the Table might not be in the Elimination Chamber Match, but that doesn't mean he won't be making his presence felt in Canada.

If Roman's recent tweet is anything to go by, he's coming back to seek retribution against the man who put him out of commission. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Head of the Table.

