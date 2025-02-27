WWE makes a huge announcement about Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has firmly established himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. However, the OTC's appearances have been limited to a very few nights in recent years. Nonetheless, it appears that he will be pretty active on The Road to WrestleMania as the company recently announced new appearance dates for The Head of the Table.

Reigns was last seen in action at Royal Rumble where he participated in the 30-man Battle Royal match. The OTC was eliminated from the match by CM Punk who also took out Seth Rollins at the same time. This led to a segment between the three men on the ringside that ended with Rollins delivering a couple of vicious Stomps to his former stablemate. It was later noted that Roman suffered an injury from the attack and will be out of action indefinitely.

While Roman Reigns is not scheduled to work Elimination Chamber, it appears that he will be featured more prominently on WWE programming after the premium live event. The company recently announced that the OTC will present on the March 21 and 28 edition of SmackDown that will emanate from Italy and England respectively.

It should be noted that CM Punk will also be present on the March 21 and 28 SmackDown, further fueling the rumors of a match between The Best in the World and the OTC at WrestleMania 41.

WWE analyst believes Roman Reigns could face The Rock at WrestleMania 41

Fans have been salivating at the thoughts of a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock ever since the former turned heel and proclaimed himself as The Head of the Table. However, a lot has changed in the last five years, with the chances of the two standing across the ring from each other lower than ever.

However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes that the match could take place at WrestleMania this year. Roberts detailed how the bout could be set up:

"Nobody told The Final Boss [that] there's only one Tribal Chief," Sam Roberts believes Roman Reigns could tease going after Cody Rhodes but end up going after The Rock. "That's when you realize Roman is in there to get The Rock away from Cody Rhodes," he added.

The Rock has been more involved with Cody Rhodes since last year's Road to WrestleMania. The Final Boss recently presented an offer to The American Nightmare, asking the latter to become his champion. We will know Cody's answer at Elimination Chamber.

