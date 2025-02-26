4 signs that Roman Reigns will be a part of Elimination Chamber 2025

One huge WWE name that hasn't been seen since the Royal Rumble is Roman Reigns. CM Punk eliminated Reigns and Seth Rollins from the match simultaneously, infuriating both men.

The Visionary then stomped on The Tribal Chief's head twice. While Reigns eventually walked to the back on his own, he refused to update everyone about his condition in the following weeks.

Is it just the act of a stubborn man or a calculated decision for a future strike? Roman Reigns could be a part of the Elimination Chamber event for the next four reasons.

#4. He could start his journey back to the Undisputed WWE Championship

Roman Reigns wants things to go back to how they were when he was the Undisputed WWE Champion. For over four years, Reigns did whatever he wanted to whomever he wanted.

The Bloodline interfered in all of his title matches to preserve his spot. When he finally showed up at SummerSlam after losing at WrestleMania 40, he declared that he wanted to get back what he'd lost in his first promo in months.

Since Solo Sikoa had the Ula Fala, he began with the tribal necklace. After reclaiming it, he stated his intention to regain the Undisputed title. He was unable to do so by winning the Royal Rumble and has disappeared ever since.

With the two most influential people in his storyline together in the same segment, showing up at the Elimination Chamber event would fit his narrative.

#3. The Rock will be at the Elimination Chamber PLE

The Rock was instrumental in the build to WrestleMania 40. He interjected himself into storylines even though Cody Rhodes earned the right to challenge whichever champion he wanted.

After his last few confusing appearances, he'll be at Elimination Chamber to see if Rhodes will accept his offer to become "his champion."

Things would have been extremely different last year had the Rock not thrust himself into proceedings. Why didn't he want his cousin to be his champion then?

The cousins shared a moment on RAW on Netflix when The Final Boss put the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns' neck. They haven't had a recent conversation in front of a live crowd, so crashing the segment to question the Rock would make sense.

#2. Roman Reigns costs Seth Rollins and CM Punk the WrestleMania main event

Royal Rumble eliminations can sometimes come back to haunt some stars. Those acts either set up further confrontations or result in attacks during the Elimination Chamber to cost certain stars a chance at a title opportunity.

AJ Styles did so to LA Knight last year, setting up their clash at WrestleMania 40. Logan Paul also blindsided Randy Orton. CM Punk eliminated both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins from the Royal Rumble.

The Visionary then stomped The Tribal Chief twice out of frustration. Because of those two actions, Reigns will seek revenge when he returns.

Those attacks occur while the cage door is open for an eliminated star to leave. Roman could rush the cage and spear both Rollins and Punk, costing them their chance to main event WrestleMania 41.

#1. Returning to build a story for WrestleMania

WrestleMania 40 was all about Cody Rhodes finishing his story against Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The simplest reason why Roman Reigns could return at Elimination Chamber is because it's the last PLE before WrestleMania.

If big names haven't already teased a showdown or returned, Elimination Chamber is usually the last big chance to start a program.

By costing either Punk, Rollins, or both men a shot at Cody Rhodes, he can set up his WrestleMania spot in a span of five minutes. Roman Reigns' current hiatus has only been a month.

However, costing two of his bigger rivals a huge opportunity makes sense due to what happened when he last graced fans with his presence.

