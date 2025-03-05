The Rock will square off with massive WWE star; it's not Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes, says veteran

The Rock last wrestled in a WWE ring almost a year ago at WrestleMania 40. A wrestling veteran recently predicted The Final Boss would return to the squared circle to fight a massive superstar. The veteran in question is Magnum T.A.

The 52-year-old legend turned heel last year to join The Bloodline. He teamed up with Roman Reigns to beat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Although he has since made several appearances on WWE TV, The Final Boss has yet to compete in an official match.

Last Saturday, the TKO board member was part of a historic segment at Elimination Chamber, where John Cena turned heel and attacked The American Nightmare. The Cenation Leader joined forces with Rocky in the process..

On his Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. predicted that Cena would eventually turn babyface again before ending his in-ring career in December 2025. The 65-year-old believed The Franchise Player and The Rock could square off later this year.

"Oh, you go through the whole year, and you have Rock against Cena. Switch Cena back, have them up head-to-head, have them tail into the, you know, the devil and his henchman and go at each other," Magnum said. [21:44 - 21:59]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks John Cena will turn babyface again

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed John Cena's recent heel turn, predicting that the 16-time World Champion would not retire as a heel. Instead, the wrestling legend speculated that The Cenation Leader would turn babyface again after WrestleMania 41.

"I don't think John Cena is going to remain a heel throughout his retirement tour. Let's just go by this [sic] final 10 months. I don't believe Cena runs it out as a heel. As a matter of fact, I'll take a guess here, and listen, I was not right about the Cena heel turn at all. I'm the one who said, 'Nah, don't think it's gonna happen.' I think Cena is the heel up until WrestleMania," Ray said.

John Cena and The Rock went one-on-one twice at WrestleMania. As the two massive superstars have exchanged victories, it will be interesting to see if they will have a third match this year.

