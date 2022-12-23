"The people were a 100% behind it" - Wrestling legend boldly compares recent AEW signing with The Rock and 6-time WWE Champion 

Last night on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho's faction was taken out by one of the latest signees, Action Andretti. Former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer weighed in on the segment and compared the 24-year-old's performance to The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

In the opening segment of Dynamite, Chris Jericho invited The Absolute One to join his faction. However, as he refused, the members of the Jericho Appreciation society ganged up on him, giving him a brutal beat down. AEW's latest signee, Action Andretti, ran in to make the save.

During the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Tommy Dreamer opened up about the 24-year-old single-handedly taking out Chris Jericho and his faction. He felt that Andretti was made to look like a superstar, such as The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

"They making this kid very, very like you know, like it’s The Rock's hitting the ring or Steve Austin's hitting the ring. It’s much different from a kid. The people were a 100% behind it. Starks is your bigger star, Starks does the damage... Starks then one-ups Jericho, which now we are gonna have Starks and Jericho, this kid could be involved in it,” Tommy Dreamer said. [03:00 - 03:41]

Tommy Dreamer discusses the flaws of the AEW Dynamite segment

While speaking on the same podcast, Dreamer weighed in on a segment involving Ricky Starks, Chris Jericho, and Action Andretti. He believed it was good to see a babyface coming to the aid of another good guy, but the segment had a few flaws.

Tommy Dreamer believes it was a bit goofy to see the wrestlers position themselves to get hit by AEW's latest signee and that anybody could be in place for the 24-year-old.

“How they were just waiting on him to do the moves was another thing. I’ve said this in a lot of television shows, ‘how come my good guys don’t ever have any friends?’ And I like the fact that this kid came down and I agree, Jericho swings his bat, anybody can duck the bat. He (Andretti) blasts two guys that are standing right there, boom, turns around hits Jericho," Tommy Dreamer said. [02:25 - 02:56]

Chris Jericho might wrestle Ricky Starks in one of the upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite.

Who do you think will win the match between Jericho and The Absolute One? Let us know in the comments section below.

