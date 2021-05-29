The Pinnacle lay waste to The Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite before Double or Nothing 

Chris Jericho's The Inner Circle was brutally assaulted on this week's AEW Dynamite by their arch-rival, The Pinnacle.

The two stables are scheduled to square off at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 in a Stadium Stampede match. If The Inner Circle fails to come up on top, they'll be dissolved once and for all.

The Inner Circle featured in quite an emotional segment where they looked back at some of their greatest moments and thanked fans for supporting them. Eric Bischoff was the host of the celebration ceremony, where he played a clip featuring the faction's most memorable matches since its formation in late 2019.

All the members of The Inner Circle got a fair amount of time to talk and express gratitude. However, the MJF-led stable The Pinnacle appeared on the screen to ruin the night. The Salt Of The Earth revealed a beaten and worn down WCW legend Dean Malenko, assaulted by him and his crew.

Is Sunday going to be the end of the #InnerCircle? Or did we just witness it tonight on #AEWDynamite?



Order #AEWDoN Live on PPV - all major providers, @FiteTV & @brlive pic.twitter.com/m6EdZYXgqE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021

The Inner Circle rushed backstage, but The Pinnacle was well-prepared to tackle them. They escorted Chris Jericho and his stablemates to the stadium where their match this Sunday will go down and continued to brutalize them.

The Pinnacle ended this week's AEW Dynamite by standing tall over the bodies of The Inner Circle, indicating that a weakened Chris Jericho and crew will compete on May 30th.

Will the era of The Inner Circle come to a grinding halt in AEW?

The ideal outcome of the match at AEW Double or Nothing has to be The Pinnacle winning as it would make them the most dominant stable in the company.

The Inner Circle has achieved everything in AEW, and it wouldn't hurt any of the members if they go their separate ways. Sammy Guevara is destined to become a singles star, while Ortiz and Santana are overdue a tag team title run.

Plus, Jericho and Jake Hager are legitimate stars who will never find themselves floundering no matter what the creative team has in store for them.

Who are you picking to win the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!