"The return of the Meat Man" - Fan-favorite AEW star breaks silence after shocking return from injury

A popular AEW star made a surprising comeback recently and garnered an enormous reaction from the crowd. The Dark Order's John Silver has become one of the most interesting figures in the Jacksonville-based promotion over the years. His hilarious jokes during backstage segments always crack up fans.

Unfortunately, the star was sidelined for an extended period. He injured his hamstring before the 2024 ROH Final Battle. Despite his injury, he wrestled in a tag team match with Alex Reynolds, facing The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson). He was then out for over five months and recently made an impressive return.

During this week's ROH tapings, the members of The Frat House attacked The Dark Order. Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, Preston Vance, and Jacked Jameson launched an assault on Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno. To everyone's surprise, John Silver returned to the company and saved his teammates. The Frat House quickly retaliated, and it appears that the two teams will face each other very soon.

After making his groundbreaking return, the 35-year-old took to X/Twitter and sent a message to his fans.

"The return of the Meat Man," he wrote.

Dutch Mantell praises AEW's John Silver

The Meat Man has been one of the most charismatic stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, despite being shorter than other wrestlers.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that the Raw Dog is a great talker and very entertaining.

"You know he's [John Silver] a good talker, I think.... He's a short little [guy], but he can work...Well, but he more than makes up for his lack of height by his mouth. He looks like he's having a hell of a time. He looks like he's enjoying every second of it, and that's what it should be," he said.

It remains to be seen when he will be seen on AEW Dynamite and Collision episodes.

