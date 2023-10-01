"The reunion that everyone wants" - Fans react to reports of Jon Moxley wanting to bring former WWE Superstar to AEW

Jon Moxley is one of the most prominent stars to have jumped ship from WWE to AEW. He has lived up to his reputation as one of the cornerstones of the company, and if reports are to be believed, he could be reunited with Sami Callihan in the coming months.

Sami Callihan and the former AEW World Champion were teammates back in 2006, when they were a part of The Crew. They branched out as a tag team later on in CZW, going by the name of Switchblade Conspiracy. Their last tag team match together came in August 2022, despite the two being in separate promotions.

Sami Callihan was one of the most important members of the IMPACT Wrestling roster in recent years. He was also a part of WWE NXT, where he wrestled as Solomon Crowe in 2014 and 2015.

Recent reports have indicated that Jon Moxley is keen to bring his former teammate to AEW, after the latter became a free agent. Some fans on Twitter were quite excited at the prospect of the two reuniting.

Matt Riddle could get the Jon Moxley treatment in AEW after WWE release

Jon Moxley signed with All Elite Wrestling very soon after leaving WWE. Having been a former World Champion in the Stamford-based company, he was treated as a megastar by Tony Khan.

Matt Riddle was recently released from the global wrestling juggernaut, and it was reported that the former RK-Bro member could be treated like the Blackpool Combat Club member was, after the latter joined Tony Khan's company.

Dave Meltzer said the following:

"We’ve heard people say AEW doesn’t need new talent that can’t be top guys, basically with the idea since they weren’t top guys in WWE that AEW can’t use them. But it should be noted Riddle’s role in his last few months with the company, and Jon Moxley’s role, where he always lost, in his last few months were identical, although Riddle certainly has the baggage issue that Moxley didn’t have."

Matt Riddle was often involved with some of the biggest stars in the business, like Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton and the Usos, over the last two years.

He is never too far away from controversy, which might have played a role in his release. Whether this prevents Tony Khan from signing him over the upcoming months remains to be seen.