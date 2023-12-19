"The rizz is strong in the strong boi" - Fans can't help but praise NXT star for having dated AEW's Toni Storm and two WWE Superstars

Fans on social media have thrown their hands up in disbelief that an NXT star who previously dated AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm has bagged himself another stunning partner.

The star in question is former WWE United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate, who has previously been romantically linked with the aforementioned AEW star and Liv Morgan.

However, it seems as if he might have a new partner in crime in the form of fellow NXT star Sol Ruca. While neither performer has confirmed that they are in a relationship, it seems that many people have jumped to the conclusion that their pictures together suggest they are more than friends.

Expand Tweet

Having been romantically linked with the likes of Toni Storm, Liv Morgan, and now possibly Sol Ruca, fans on social media have simply had to praise the NXT star for seemingly having enough 'rizz' to attract any woman in the world.

Fans can't help but praise Tyler Bate's dating record

Toni Storm will be in action at AEW World's End

The AEW Women's Champion has since moved on from her relationship with Tyler Bate and is now happily married to Juice Robinson, but she now has something in her life that means just as much to her as her husband does: her title belt.

Storm will have to defend her AEW Women's Championship at the upcoming World's End pay-per-view on December 30th. The question is, who will she be facing?

Expand Tweet

On the upcoming "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite, two former Women's Champions, Saraya and Riho, will face each other for the right to face Toni Storm at All Elite Wrestling's final event of 2023.

Storm has never defeated either Saraya or Riho in a one-on-one contest during her career. Still, with the likes of her butler Lutha and Mariah May by her side, perhaps things could be very different on December 30th.

Who do you think Toni Storm will face? Let us know in the comments section below!