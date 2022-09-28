"BREAKING NEWS: THE ROCK IS ALL ELITE" - Twitter jokingly speculates about WWE legend Dwayne Johnson showing up on a highly-anticipated AEW show

The Rock will coincidentally be in the same city as AEW in a little over a month, and Twitter has gone wild with hilarious speculations about the legend jumping ship over to the rival promotion.

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson is set to appear in yet another movie, and the Hollywood star announced a global tour for his upcoming Black Adam movie. Along the tour, the veteran will make his way into Toronto, Canada, in the same week that AEW is set to have its first-ever show in the country.

In light of Johnson's announcement, a number of outlets have reported on the coincidental timing, with fans taking it one step further. While it might be unlikely for The Rock to jump ship towards AEW, Twitter users didn't miss the opportunity to speculate on his name change in the promotion or just how much he'd impact All Elite Wrestling.

Check out some of the most hilarious reactions on Twitter:

MeanJayce @FutureShock0 @JobberNationTV my source told me he's backstage and is confronting cm punk @JobberNationTV my source told me he's backstage and is confronting cm punk https://t.co/hvy17tLJA5

shabbsart💀 @shabbsart @JobberNationTV rip wwe if rock goes to aew. sad to see it go. @JobberNationTV rip wwe if rock goes to aew. sad to see it go. https://t.co/ZHHzd9hBSy

Zacklamey @ZackLamey2Zen @JobberNationTV don't lie MJF vs The Rock on mic in AEW would be peak wrestling. @JobberNationTV don't lie MJF vs The Rock on mic in AEW would be peak wrestling.

Jive_Soul_Bot @CMQ81



Cultists wouldn’t want a sports entertainer like Dwayne @JobberNationTV HahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaCultists wouldn’t want a sports entertainer like Dwayne @JobberNationTV HahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaCultists wouldn’t want a sports entertainer like Dwayne 😊

Arthur Lofton @OlDirtyChi @JobberNationTV I remember when Jericho debuted a new Fozzy video on TNA Impact doing one of his hiatus from WWE. Everyone thought it meant that he signed or was going to sign with TNA. It meant nothing! The Rock doesn't have compelling dance partners in AEW. His family & his history is in WWE. @JobberNationTV I remember when Jericho debuted a new Fozzy video on TNA Impact doing one of his hiatus from WWE. Everyone thought it meant that he signed or was going to sign with TNA. It meant nothing! The Rock doesn't have compelling dance partners in AEW. His family & his history is in WWE.

Unfortunately for any fans hoping to see The People's Champion debut in AEW, it's very unlikely that Tony Khan could somehow have snatched the legend away.

Johnson will likely only make a backstage visit, but due to his association with WWE, he won't be making any television appearances in another promotion any time soon.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

AEW might not need The Rock, as they have Ricky Starks, who resembles him significantly; however, the star disagrees

AEW fans have often made comparisons between Ricky Starks and Dwayne Johnson. Starks notably resembles the legend during his younger years, minus much of his physique.

During an appearance on the PWI Podcast, Ricky Starks addressed the comparison:

"The only thing that bothers me is when people try to say that I’m actively copying The Rock with the way I dress and all this other dumb s**t. It does p**s me off because I’ve never gone into wrestling trying to copy [him]. Everything I do, it comes from my head. So when I hear people say that and discredit my originality, it does bother me a bit.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Johnson might inspire the former FCW Champion, but is clearly out to carve a path of his own.

The wrestling world will likely never see another incarnation of the Brahma Bull, but perhaps rising stars like Ricky Starks could have a career that rivals The Rock at the end of the day?

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far