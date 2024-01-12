"THE ROCK IS ALL ELITE?!?!" - AEW fans react hilariously to WWE legend's post on the Road to WrestleMania 40

WWE legend The Rock is potentially gearing up for his return to the ring. Dwayne Johnson certainly knows what he and the company that made him a household name are up against - AEW.

This was seemingly proven by a post that Johnson put up, which immediately went viral. Social Media users quickly began talking about the specific word selection of The People's Champion.

“And now we make history, raise the bar & do things that have never been done before in WWE. We go all out. And all in,” the post read.

The Rock is arguably one of the best talkers in the business. Given AEW's mere existence in wrestling right now, it remains to be seen if he will be making jibes at the Jacksonville-based company during his promos.

Fans think The Rock is back in WWE for personal reasons

The wrestling community is speculating if The Rock will have a match now that he's back. But some fans are also wondering whether there's a personal reason for The Great One to be back.

Rock's cousin, Roman Reigns, is having an unprecedented run and has been the WWE Universal Champion for more than 1200 days. There's now a question about whether The People's Champion has returned to dethrone The Tribal Chief and claim the position of The Head of the Table.

The Rock's return has certainly caused ripples in the industry. With his return, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, who have been waiting for their next big step, could be left wondering where they stand, with the Road to Wrestlemania 40 now upon us.

Currently, the two professional wrestlers who seem to be taking all the limelight are The Rock and Jinder Mahal, both former World Champions who returned to programming on RAW: Day 1.

