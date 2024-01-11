Will Roman Reigns use The Rock's daughter against him? Analyzing the possibility

Roman Reigns has been perched at the top of the men’s roster since Payback 2020. He has defeated some of the biggest names in WWE, and continues to add victories to his name as time moves on.

The Tribal Chief has already battled family in the ring as he has gone up against both Jey and Jimmy Uso. Currently, he has to be aware of his other cousin, The Rock. The Brahma Bull recently name-dropped The Head of the Table on an episode of RAW!

To retaliate, The Tribal Chief could recruit The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, to The Bloodline and use her against The People’s Champ. The NXT Superstar was already spotted talking to Paul Heyman about The Bloodline, and recently she revealed taking “Wise-Man’s” advice about helping Shawn Michaels as WWE NXT continues to grow.

Considering she is already listening to Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns might be able to successfully use her to take down The Rock. If this happens, the match will instantly become one of the most entertaining ones within The Bloodline Saga!

Nick Aldis has booked Roman Reigns for Royal Rumble 2024

Initially, The Tribal Chief was supposed to battle the winner of a triple threat match at Royal Rumble. Nick Aldis had booked the triple threat match for New Year’s Revolution between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

During the match, The Bloodline interfered and The Tribal Chief brutally assaulted the superstars. As Nick Aldis watched from ringside, he turned the title match at Royal Rumble 2024 into a Fatal 4-Way match.

Back in 2023, Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis cut a segment where the tension between them could be cut with a knife. It’s unknown if WWE will build towards a storyline between Aldis and Reigns over who runs SmackDown once The Bloodline Saga is over.

