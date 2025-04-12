The Rock's NJPW tease gets an unexpected response from major AEW star

The Rock recently made a huge tease when he shared a video of himself wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling T-shirt. AEW star Kevin Knight responded to his tease with an unexpected tweet on X.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling recently announced that the upcoming Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament will begin its 13-show run on May 10, featuring 20 wrestlers divided into two separate blocks. The tournament will conclude with the final matches scheduled for June 1.

Kevin Knight is set to enter his third consecutive Best of the Super Juniors Tournament. After Rock's NJPW tease on X, he called out the WWE legend and asked him to participate in the tournament.

"@TheRock wyd May 8th? You may be a few Kg’s over the limit for #BOSJ32 but I can pull some strings lmk!"

Check out Kevin's tweet below.

Kevin Knight is signed to both AEW and NJPW

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Knight explained he is signed to both All Elite Wrestling and NJPW. He is not a full-timer with either company, as he is a contracted member of both companies, allowing him to wrestle for both simultaneously.

"Oh yeah, for sure. New Japan's got nothing to worry about, I'm not going nowhere. As I got the AEW graphic, I inked a deal as well with New Japan, so New Japan gotta deal with me for another year or so, and so does AEW. So, I'm doing both (...) best of both worlds. You know, The Jet is intergalactic, interdimensional, interpromotional, you know? So, I'm just staying true to my name," he said.

Kevin Knight has been working for NJPW since 2020. He made his All Elite debut on March 29, where he lost to Switchblade Jay White in a single match. Following his bout, Tony Khan announced that he's officially All Elite.

