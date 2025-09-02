The Rock suddenly referenced by AEW star ahead of Dynamite

A popular AEW star referenced The Rock while reacting to a statement on social media. The star seemingly agreed with the statement made by his better half about The Final Boss.The Rock has been acknowledged by the top AEW star Ricochet ahead of Dynamite this Wednesday. Apart from being one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling, The Final Boss is also one of the most prominent stars in Hollywood. Rock has been the talk of the town due to his upcoming movie, 'The Smashing Machine.'The former WWE ring announcer and Ricochet's wife, Samantha Irvin recently acknowledged The Great One on X. Samantha said that people in her household love Rock:&quot;We love The Rock in this household 💯&quot; Samantha wrote.Ricochet seemingly agreed with his wife's statement with three talking emojis:&quot;🗣🗣🗣&quot; Ricochet replied.Ricochet and Samantha Irvin have been together for the past few years. After being engaged for two years, the couple tied the knot earlier this year.AEW star once revealed The Rock as his inspirationDuring his time in the WWE, the AEW star, Ricochet disclosed that The Final Boss is a huge inspiration for him. In an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles from 2022, Ricochet opened up on his future plans in wrestling while revealing The Great One as his biggest inspiration:&quot;I definitely see more in my future, I absolutely do and especially now like I just went back to NXT, and got a chance to show a little bit and I think now I’ll be able to show and tell the world what I want to say and speak the way I want to speak. So i think, all those aspects, I do think there’s a lot of potential there that is still untapped that’s about to be tapped open, obviously The Rock is a huge inspiration of mine everybody knows it.&quot;Nearly three years after the above interview, Ricochet is one of the top stars in AEW and has been doing great work as a heel.