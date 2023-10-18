"The roster is laughing at him" - Former WWE figure claims Tony Khan is "hurting" AEW (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan has been the talk of the town recently following his tirades on social media, but a former WWE writer believes that Khan is not only hurting his own company but that his own locker room doesn't respect him.

Khan didn't hold back on Twitter last week as he fired shots at everyone in WWE for a variety of things, from the company reportedly tampering with AEW contracts to Triple H and Shawn Michaels for being bald.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo sees this as something that the locker room would laugh at Tony for behind his back, showing a lack of respect for their employer. Here's what he had to say on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws:"

"The roster is laughing at him, he's the only one not in on the joke, but bro he is hurting his company by doing this bro."

Current NWA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 also believes that the AEW locker room doesn't respect Tony Khan, but they will still be happy to collect a paycheck from him every week.

"There's such a lack of respect for him in the locker room. Like 'oh did y'all see that?' But you know what? They'll keep cashing their cheques, and I get that." [From 15:45 to 16:06]

Eric Bischoff wasn't impressed with Tony Khan's recent comments either

It's safe to say that a lot of people in the wrestling world weren't too impressed with Tony Khan's outburst, as it was seen as immature and unnecessary.

The WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff stated on his own podcast that he thinks Tony is beyond help. Bischoff even went as far as to say that Khan wants to run his own ship in the same way Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman once did but is neglecting assistance at every turn.

