"The Screwjob of all Screwjobs" - Jeff Jarrett on WWE Superstar's WrestleMania 39 loss

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 came with the controversial decision not to crown Cody Rhodes as the promotion's new top champion. AEW star Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on the match that has divided fans the world over.

Rhodes faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the show-closer on the Grandest Stage of All. While many expected The Tribal Chief's 950+ day reign to come to an end, Solo Sikoa interfered in the closing stages of the bout to ensure that The Bloodline kept hold of the company's top prize.

Speaking on his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the wrestling veteran said that "his gut feeling" was that WWE had missed an opportunity with this match. However, Jarrett also praised the performance, especially the finish - calling it "the Screwjob of all Screwjobs:"

"I think my gut tells me they missed the opportunity. I may be wrong, but I may be right. We will see. It was a hell of a match, a hell of a finish, and it’s funny how a lot of the audiences will say, ‘Oh, this run in there and that run in there, oh, they would never do that in the world title match.’ This match had been built, and it’s the WrestleMania main event of night two, and they had five people run in. You talk about the layer upon layer upon layer, the Screwjob of all Screwjobs." [H/T: Fightful]

As one of the founders of TNA, Jarrett knows a thing or two about booking a wrestling promotion. However, only time will tell if his gut feelings are correct and that the opportunity to finish the story was missed.

JeffJarrett comments on the WWE-UFC merger

News of Endeavor, the UFC's parent company, purchasing WWE broke over WrestleMania weekend. The wrestling world has since speculated how this will impact the product the Stamford-based promotion puts out.

It has been stated that Vince McMahon will remain in the driver's seat when it comes to all things wrestling-related. However, Jeff Jarrett was quick to note that there will technically be someone above him in the hierarchy:

"Dana White and UFC basically stayed as is, and Ari [Emanuel] and Endeavor just kind of lifted the whole business, but Dana kept running it, and that’s the word coming out, that it’s Vince’s baby and his business, and he’s gonna keep running it. But at the end of the day, the words Endeavor are before UFC, and the words Endeavor will be in front of WWE. So there’s a new sheriff in town," Jarret stated on his podcast.

Endeavor @Endeavor



bit.ly/3ZJI12U Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE Today, @Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of @UFC and @WWE. bit.ly/3ZJI12U https://t.co/ZBk95c5exU

Whether there will be any wholesale changes to the on-screen product is yet to be seen. Endeavor is set to merge WWE and UFC into one mega-company worth approximately $21 billion.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes