What does Endeavor think of #FireVince? Chances of WWE's new buyers addressing the Vince McMahon controversy

UFC parent company Endeavor is set to take over Vince McMahon's WWE. News of the acquisition hit the wrestling world on April 3, almost four months after it was reported that McMahon planned to sell the world's largest wrestling promotion.

The 77-year-old held the majority of shares, which helped him return to the company as Executive Chairman following his retirement last year. He is reported to remain in the post after the sale of WWE and will also hold creative powers, despite stating that he will not get into the "weeds." On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Mr. McMahon allegedly incorporated multiple changes to the red brand's proceedings, which resulted in fans expressing their displeasure online.

The April 3, 2023 episode of RAW is in the history books for being perhaps one of the worst-rated episodes of all time. Following the episode, reports emerged that McMahon was in the creative direction of the show. This gave rise to the "#FireVince" movement that has raged through the wrestling world ever since.

The chants were first raised during Tuesday's NXT show, and the promotion is wary that the same could be repeated on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, alongside fans getting vocal online. Reports state that the company is aware of the criticisms brought about by the rewritten scripts. In an update, it was mentioned that Endeavor won't mention the chants until the deal with WWE is done.

We reached out about the new #FireVince trend. A tenured source in WWE told us that the new powers-that-be are aware of the scandal. "They're aware of all the criticism of Vince's rewritten scripts and anything else you could think of."

Triple H will be taking on the burden of calming the WWE Universe. The Chief Content Officer is set to open the upcoming SmackDown show and try to put all doubts to rest. He started the show on Monday with a hopeful gesture, claiming that WWE will always stay as it has been for several years.

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel is adamant about keeping Vince McMahon in the WWE business

Vince McMahon's return to WWE in January saw a huge boost in the share prices, given the rumors of a sale. Forbes reported that the market continued to plummet, but the wrestling promotion's share prices rose by 23%.

Influence in the share market and wrestling experience make Vince McMahon a valuable asset for Endeavor moving forward. CEO Ari Emanuel noted his worth during an interview with CNBC's Squawk on the Street.

"Here's a man who has seen around the corners at every beat over the last four years [sic] of this business and has a vision for where this business way before a lot of people see it. Him now being able to utilize what we have built in our flywheel, I'm the luckiest guy in the world because I got Vince McMahon, a visionary that sees around corners, I got Dana White, and what we've built, that's pretty unstoppable."

Vince McMahon's return to creative could change the direction of several storylines in the coming months. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

