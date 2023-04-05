Endeavor reportedly has no plans to address Vince McMahon's previous allegations during WWE's merger

Vince McMahon has been the talk of the town for the past couple of days after he made a massive deal with Endeavor and returned to WWE RAW to make creative changes. According to a new report, Endeavor is aware of McMahon's reputation and controversy but chose to ignore these facts at the time of the merger.

Over WrestleMania weekend, the company made one of the biggest deals in the world of sports entertainment when WWE accepted Endeavor's deal to create one of the biggest mergers. However, the deal marked the return of Vince McMahon and allowed the Executive Chairman to return behind the headsets.

According to a new report, Endeavor has heard fans cry regarding McMahon returning to WWE and heading creative for the show. However, the company chose to ignore the Executive Chairman's past in order to protect the interest of the upcoming merger. Check it out:

"We've heard a lot about Vince McMahon's new arrangement with Endeavor today. The new deal is not done yet, and Endeavor is aware of the controversy and upset fans. That being said, we were told that they're not about to address it and ruin their multi-billion dollar deal." [H/T - RSN]

It will be interesting to see what McMahon does with the company after his return under the new regime.

Vince McMahon reportedly made several last-minute changes on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39

Last Monday, fans were extremely disappointed with the company's first show after the biggest event of the year. Initially, RAW after WrestleMania started as a celebration to welcome a new era in the company.

However, the tradition has changed, and fans expect it to return under the new regime. Unfortunately, the company delivered one of the worst RAWs in history due to Vince McMahon's return to the gorilla.

McMahon's return brought several old changes backstage as he took over the gorilla position for the majority of the show. Several matches were changed, including two Triple Threat matches and an impromptu match with Omos.

Another major change was to Seth Rollins' segment, which was allegedly changed during the commercial break. it will be interesting to see what will become of the product after Vince McMahon's return to the company.

