Was Seth Rollins' segment cut out from WWE RAW? Recent footage has fans convinced

Seth Rollins' segment getting cut is just one of the many reasons why fans have expressed their disappointment with WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39. The star appeared in the episode, but footage from the audience possibly showcased some last-minute changes that occurred.

The Visionary first appeared on this week's RAW during a backstage segment. He expressed his delight at winning against Logan Paul, even stating that he sent Paul and KSI "back to the wasteland of social media." He then walked out to the ring with a lot of enthusiasm as the audience sang his theme song.

For fans at home, Rollins simply had the audience sing continuously before he walked out without saying a word. However, footage from the crowd showcased that during the commercial break, Seth Rollins was talking to WWE's production crew outside the ring. Fans who saw the video noted how the RAW star looked disappointed with what he was told.

Although Seth Rollins had a short time on RAW after WrestleMania 39, he had a successful weekend. He battled against social media star Logan Paul on Night One of the Show of Shows. Although KSI intervened towards the end of the match, the RAW star still won the highly entertaining bout.

Aside from Seth Rollins' segment, more changes possibly happened last-minute on WWE RAW

RAW after WrestleMania episodes are known for their surprises, from debuts, returns, and possibly first-time matches. This year's show received negative reactions from fans, and it looks like the last-minute changes might have been a factor.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, at least two matches had been changed or scrapped. A triple-threat women's match determining Bianca Belair's next challenger was altered. Instead, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky took place to determine who will face Lita and Becky Lynch next week. Omos vs. Elias was also not mentioned in the original run-down plans, but the match took place in the first hour of the episode.

Many fans believed that these changes, like what happened to Seth Rollins' segment, were a result of Vince McMahon. While the 77-year-old stated that he would only be involved in creative decisions on a "higher level," it was reported that he was involved in the recent RAW episode. After tonight's episode, most fans were convinced that he was in charge.

pau @316REIGNS vince doesn’t care about the talent or their success he never has. he only cares about his own gain & own preferences for the show. less than 30 minutes of wrestling, barely giving women any time, and cutting BIG STARS like seth rollins’ segement short? ridiculous. vince doesn’t care about the talent or their success he never has. he only cares about his own gain & own preferences for the show. less than 30 minutes of wrestling, barely giving women any time, and cutting BIG STARS like seth rollins’ segement short? ridiculous.

It remains to be seen what fans will think of future shows of the Stamford-based promotion after tonight's RAW after WrestleMania 39.

