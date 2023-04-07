What could Triple H say on WWE SmackDown? Predicting The Game's promo

According to a latest announcement, Triple H will open the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode by addressing the audience. The show emanating from Portland, Oregon, is crucial after news hit that Executive Chairman Vince McMahon was influencing the creative again.

The Game kickstarted the RAW after WrestleMania by declaring that "the WWE isn't going anywhere." The 'Then, Now, Forever, Together' statement was delivered amidst rising worries about changes due to the Endeavor acquisition. Although Triple H regained the faith of the WWE Universe during that promo, it was lost when the red brand action proved to be below par.

Triple H has taken the task of setting the tone for the upcoming WWE SmackDown. The Chief Content Officer's words will bear weight, but what will he say next? He will likely deliver a speech similar to that from RAW.

It could be a reassurance that the WWE product will remain the same despite Vince McMahon's return, although Triple H may only give a hint about it. Rather than directly calling out the Executive Chairman, The Game might mention how he runs the business here and will continue to do so.

This week's Monday Night RAW was off to a flying start. Brock Lesnar was set to team up with Cody Rhodes after a segment with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Women's Champions Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley had a brief confrontation in the ring. However, none of these matches played out. The post-Mania returns were scarce, with only Matt Riddle back in action.

#firevince and #worstraw have gained momentum on social media over the past few days. How the next WWE SmackDown impacts the ongoing trends remains to be seen.

Triple H on WWE SmackDown: Could Vince McMahon influence the blue brand action after his backstage involvement on RAW?

Mr. McMahon's reported changes to the RAW script involved cutting out two matches from the schedule and an equal number of backstage segments.

Numerous rewrites were made 15-20 minutes before the show, which made the locker room panic.

Sportskeeda Wrestling

#WWE PWInsider was told that about 15-20 minutes before Raw went live on the air, a number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered. #WWE Raw #VinceMcMahon PWInsider was told that about 15-20 minutes before Raw went live on the air, a number of late rewrites for the episode were ordered.#WWE #WWERaw #VinceMcMahon https://t.co/gPCz75ixU6

Cody Rhodes, who received a beatdown from Brock Lesnar on the red brand, was supposed to have a scene where he was seen telephoning someone. A segment between Bad Bunny and the Latino World Order was also scrapped. Two women's triple-threat matches to determine the next contender for Bianca Belair's title didn't take place.

McMahon disclosed that he held sway on high-level creative decisions but would've wanted to manage the first flagship show after the Endeavor takeover by himself. The action on WWE SmackDown may not involve many creative changes, if not any, given the recent backlash.

