Was Vince McMahon in charge of the latest WWE RAW?

The WrestleMania fallout episode of WWE RAW largely failed to live up to the hype, and many suspect Vince McMahon to be the reason why. Wrestling fans have panned the show for its lack of returns and seemingly baseless events. While Matt Riddle unreasonably picked a fight with The Miz, the main event featuring Brock Lesnar teaming with Cody Rhodes never happened.

Multiple reports have indicated that McMahon would find a way to influence the creative after he took the role of Executive Chairman. Yesterday, CNBC addressed the elephant in the room and asked Vince how much creative control he had in the company. The 77-year old revealed that he only has a say on "higher level" decisions.

Vince McMahon's claims were seemingly debunked on the latest episode of WWE RAW. According to PWInsider, McMahon made multiple changes to the script 15-20 minutes before the show went live. He was allegedly "heavily involved" in order to make RAW a hit after news broke that the company will merge with Endeavor.

The script changes were reportedly detrimental to the morale of the locker room. It was not something they were used to during the Triple H-led WWE RAW. Some talent even believed that Vince will eventually take full control of the creative.

"The feeling was that going forward, the likelihood was that McMahon would be overseeing everything again, leaving the creative once again to his whims and sensibilities, although whether that actually plays out remains to be seen." (H/T Cageside Seats)

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is supposed to retain his title after the Endeavor acquisition, but his role may not matter much. Multiple sources close to PWInsider reported that McMahon was "firmly back in charge" after the deal with Endeavor was announced. The glaring creative changes on WWE RAW could be a teaser of the return of the McMahon era.

WWE RAW: Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors in January

After decades of running the show, Mr. McMahon decided to put WWE up for sale in late 2022 on the heels of his multiple misconduct charges. Having retired last June, he managed to muscle his way back in and was elected Executive Chairman by unanimous vote in January.

Vince McMahon's shareholding proved beneficial for his comeback. Former co-CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon quickly resigned from her post, leading to Nick Khan taking over as sole CEO. He is expected to be the president of WWE following the merger with UFC's parent company. Stephanie, in the meantime, isn't even rumored to return to authority.

