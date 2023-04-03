Solo Sikoa breaks silence after Roman Reigns beats Cody Rhodes in controversial finish

Solo Sikoa sent a three-word message after helping Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again.

During the closing stages of Reigns' title defense against Cody Rhodes, The Enforcer of The Bloodline hit a Samoan Spike behind the referee's back. This led to The Tribal Chief getting the win over with a final Spear.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa broke silence after another controversial finish and sent a message on behalf of The Bloodline.

"[blood drop emoji] Then. Now. Forever," wrote Sikoa.

Check out Solo Sikoa's tweet:

At WrestleMania 39, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman accompanied Reigns to ringside. The Usos were initially absent but made their presence known midway through the match.

Following a ref bump, Jimmy and Jey hit a 1D on Rhodes before Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens evened up the odds. The newly crowned tag team champions also hit Reigns with a Stunner and a Helluva Kick.

Sikoa, who was eventually sent to the back by the referee due to his interference, later returned during the match. The Enforcer's winning streak recently ended at the hands of Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. It's safe to say that he got his revenge.

What did you make of Sikoa interfering in Reigns vs. Rhodes? Sound off in the comments

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes