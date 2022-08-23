"The show is horrible" - Wrestling legend points out one major difference that makes WWE superior to Tony Khan's AEW

Road Dogg recently made a bold statement, outlining WWE's apparent superiority over AEW.

While Tony Khan's Promotion started off in 2019, it has already gained a surprising amount of traction in the pro-wrestling world. Big names like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho have also joined the Jacksonville-based promotion, legitimizing the new brand.

Despite the many pros of Tony Khan's programming, Road Dogg has expressed his criticism of it multiple times. In a recent appearance on the Keepin’ It 100, the WWE Hall of Famer had the following to say:

“The production of the show, not how you produce and execute the creative, but the production of the show is horrible. I have been very, very open to saying that. From a television point of view, and you can not like me for saying it, you can not like me for whatever you want to not like me for, but WWE is good TV. I think you could bring, I know I could bring, that good TV and execute it from a production and a camera standpoint to them. I just think they have too many people." (H/T: SeScoops)

While AEW may have its faults, it has still accomplished a lot in a relatively short period of time.

The veteran has reportedly returned to an executive position in WWE

Triple H is seemingly set to rebuild his former NXT team after his rise to power, as he has reportedly hired Road Dogg.

Triple H's original NXT team was dismantled last year during his absence due to health concerns. However, his ascension to the top creative position has enabled him to put the pieces back together.

According to a report by PWInsider, the Hall of Famer has assumed an executive role in the Stamford-based company.

Given the changes occurring in WWE, it is safe to say that the competition between AEW and its competitor is about to get a whole lot tougher.

Do you agree with Road Dogg's opinion? Sound off in the comments below!

