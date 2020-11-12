The Undertaker gives his honest take on Bray Wyatt

The Undertaker may no longer be active in the ring again. The man, whose real name is Mark Callaway, has now well and truly shed his Deadman persona. He recently peeled back the curtain to give insight into his career and on some of his previous opponents.

In an interview with The New York Post, The Undertaker reflected on his career of 30 years, culminating at Survivor Series 2020. The conversation steered towards Bray Wyatt, whose transformation into "The Fiend" has been viewed as the heir to The Undertaker's legacy.

The Undertaker said that the character is edgy and also had some advice for Wyatt.

Undertaker says The Fiend is the strongest character in WWE right now

The Undertaker says that The Fiend is "so much different than everybody else" in WWE. Moreover, he noted that Bray Wyatt has had significant input into his character and should control it in the future. He said: (H/T NY Post)

“'When you have people outside writing for you, sometimes they get a little carried away and you’re just like, ‘OK let’s do that.’

"I hope he stays really invested in it and says no when he has to say no and do what’s right for that character because it’s really the strongest character WWE has right now.”

The Undertaker also said that he had "something left in the tank" to take on this version of Bray Wyatt, but that it probably wasn't meant to be.

Even though they faced off at WrestleMania 31 - when the Undertaker won - a second match could have ended differently, especially with the Fiend involved.

“We could have really done something special together,” Undertaker said.

“Especially since I worked with Bray right after I lost to Brock [Lesnar] that year. I think it would have been a really nice catalyst into where he’s at now.”