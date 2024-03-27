The Undertaker shares his honest thoughts on Sting’s run in AEW

The Undertaker recently discussed how Sting was booked in AEW before his retirement earlier this month. He acknowledged that the Icon was booked ideally and could make the most of his run.

At Revolution earlier this month, the WWE Hall of Famer competed in his retirement match as he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks. This was the perfect way for him to go out with a bang, as the match stole the show and proved worth the wait to close the night.

Recently, on the Six Feed Under podcast, The Undertaker mentioned Sting was booked well in AEW. He was booked in a way that fits the level of competition that he could bring at his age while still presenting himself as a dominant force.

"The smart thing that he did. He was booked judiciously. He wasn’t put in situations where he may have got exposed and not be able to keep up with the younger talent. It was probably him because you have to understand your limitations. A lot of times, people will get caught up in the moment, ‘Let’s put Sting in the ring with such and such.’ I’m just talking about AEW." [H/T Fightful]

The Undertaker talks about Sting and Darby Allin's partnership

On the same podcast, the Undertaker talked about how the WWE Hall of Famer being in a tag team worked well for him. He spoke about how the Icon had great chemistry with Darby Allin, and he suited being in a mentor role.

He then mentioned how it was a great decision to form a tag team, as in this manner, they would not have to rely solely on the Icon to do the heavy lifting in matches.

"There would have been tons of singles matches for him [in AEW], but he kind of took a young... what's the other kid's name? Darby Allin... there was a little bit of chemistry there, and you know, Sting was kind of that big brother-type role. It's a very smart move [to put Sting in a tag team] because you can... you don't get exposed, you can very creatively pick your spots," Taker said.

Both wrestling legends are officially retired, which could be for good; both The Deadman and The Icon will remain two of the most iconic figures in the industry.

