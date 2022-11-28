"The Uso’s in an ultimate Tag Team Champions vs Champions match" - Wrestling fans come up with wild guesses for AEW faction's next opponents

Wrestling fans are apparently confused about who the AEW World Tag Team Champions should face next.

The Acclaimed bagged their first titles in Tony Khan's Promotion on September 21, 2022, at AEW Grand Slam 2022. Taking on the duo of Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee, Max Caster & Anthony Bowens took the illegal assistance of Billy Gunn to claim their victory.

The two teams faced off again at the Full Gear pay-per-view. While the match looked to be going either way, Swerve in Our Glory imploded as tensions rose between Keith Lee and Strickland. This led to the Acclaimed retaining their titles.

With their feud now seemingly over, fans are left wondering who their next opponents could be.

Iwentupstairs @Iwentupstairs @AEWonTV The Uso’s in an ultimate Tag Team Champions vs Champions match. But realistically - FTR. Actually perhaps the Hardyz in the Hardyz last match I think would be pretty cool. @AEWonTV The Uso’s in an ultimate Tag Team Champions vs Champions match. But realistically - FTR. Actually perhaps the Hardyz in the Hardyz last match I think would be pretty cool.

KingPurcey @KingPurcey @TheTessaroShow @AEWonTV Brody and Buddy should win the title. Give the AEW title to Malakai and then have them win the trios. Hart can win the women’s towards the end of their 9 month run. @TheTessaroShow @AEWonTV Brody and Buddy should win the title. Give the AEW title to Malakai and then have them win the trios. Hart can win the women’s towards the end of their 9 month run.

8-4 #goirish @smsportsguy @AEWonTV FTR. I don’t care if the crybaby Elite don’t like them. Do what’s best for business . @AEWonTV FTR. I don’t care if the crybaby Elite don’t like them. Do what’s best for business .

⚔️ @koburnt @AEWonTV Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang. If Tony ever remembers they can actually wrestle. @AEWonTV Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang. If Tony ever remembers they can actually wrestle.

While fans can continue to guess, only time will tell who the Acclaimed will face next in Tony Khan's Promotion.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

Anthony Bowens recently addressed locker room rumors in AEW

Although it remains to be seen what The Acclaimed plans to do next, Anthony Bowens recently departed from Kayfabe to talk about the locker room's atmosphere.

The 32 year-old star recently dismissed rumors of chaos backstage, painting a contrasting image in an interview with Good Karma Wrestling:

“That’s the problem with the media sometimes, people like to throw these headlines out there and they read one and they’ll read it from another site and they’ll read it from a third site and all of a sudden they’ve built this perception of ‘Oh my God, its chaos.’ It’s nothing like you’re reading. I really enjoy our locker room. I will read the dirt sheets from time to time just to see how accurate they are and surprisingly they are not accurate." (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

Furthermore, he spoke about how people were being misled about the real situation. Bowens insisted that Tony Khan's locker room of was a calm place, one that he enjoyed coming back to.

Who do you want to see The Acclaimed feud with next? Sound off in the comments below!

