AEW champion addresses concerns about backstage atmosphere surrounding The Elite's return

The state of the AEW locker is apparently completely different to what fans seem to believe, according to World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens.

There have been numerous reports of the locker room being drowned in chaos since CM Punk's meltdown at All Out and the ensuing backstage brawl. Instances of real-life heat between multiple stars, including Sammy Guevara & Eddie Kingston have also emerged, fueling the rumors as well.

However, Bowens provided a completely different picture of the AEW locker room in a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling:

“That’s the problem with the media sometimes, people like to throw these headlines out there and they read one and they’ll read it from another site and they’ll read it from a third site and all of a sudden they’ve built this perception of ‘Oh my God, its chaos.’ It’s nothing like you’re reading. I really enjoy our locker room. I will read the dirt sheets from time to time just to see how accurate they are and surprisingly they are not accurate." (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

He further cautioned people about the rumors:

"Please take what you read on the internet with a grain of salt because there are a lot of fabrications, a lot of people need clicks for there website, so they are going to put the most dramatic headline that there is out there. Just know that all is well, the company is doing well, it’s a fun place to be. I really enjoy coming to work every single week, it’s exciting. There hasn’t been a moment where I’m like ‘Oh, this is dreadful, oh my God, there is so much drama.’ Not like that at all.” (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

The Acclaimed recently defended their AEW Tag Team titles at Full Gear

The duo of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster seemingly ended their feud with the Swerve in Our Glory at AEW Full Gear after an intense match.

The two sides have been at war, with Swerve Strickland even kidnapping Billy Gunn at one point. Keith Lee tried to stay fair and refused to resort to underhand tactics despite provication from his partner. In the end, the team's failure to be on the same page cost them the tag team titles.

As of now, the Acclaimed are still the AEW World Tag Team Champions. It remains to be seen what is next for them in the coming weeks.

