"The war is getting bigger"- WWE legend on the aftermath of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole's debut at AEW All Out

WWE legend Booker T believes the wrestling war has gotten bigger with the addition of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson to AEW.

Speaking on his podcast, Hall of Fame, Booker T discussed numerous topics, notably the arrivals of two former WWE superstars in Tony Khan's promotion.

Booker T heaped praise on AEW for building an incredible roster while admitting that the debut of Adam Cole stunned him. He added that Bryan Danielson is a team player and will help AEW reach greater heights:

"They're building a hell of a team and a guy like Daniel Bryan, have a guy like that, you know, talk with those guys in the locker room as far as, you know, what do we get to have to go out there and do as far as winning. He's a great guy to have on the team. I didn't see this coming honestly. The Adam Cole thing, I didn't see it coming. Well, actually, I didn't see it coming that quickly if he was to leave the company. Normally these guys get a 90-day clause where they can't compete or anything like that. Somebody dropped the ball for something like that to be able to happen, as well as Daniel Bryan. Boom, all of a sudden out there on AEW TV that quick. Yeah, man, money-making moves man, can't do anything, but say yeah, a hell of a coup and the war is getting bigger, it's gonna get faster. It's gonna be a whole lot more casualties along the way. That's just part of war. But me personally, I'm looking forward to seeing how this thing plays out, man," Booker T said.

What a moment and what an ovation when @bryandanielson appeared last night at #AEWAllOut! If you missed the historic All Out PPV, order the replay: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/tQTrxSfzul — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

The debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson were historical and will eventually build AEW as an incredible competitor in the wrestling market sooner or later.

Bryan Danielson could be eyeing the AEW World Championship

Is he going to dethrone Kenny Omega?

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson again interrupted Kenny Omega's promo. The American Dragon came out to the ring and mocked The Cleaner for his cowardness to face him.

This prompted Kenny Omega to try and take down Bryan, but instead, he got caught in a Lebell lock.

The submission didn't last long as The Elite launched an attack on the former WWE superstar. Soon after, Christian Cage and Jurassic Express hit the ring to help Bryan stand tall over The Elite.

Also Read

Do you think Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole will kickstart a wrestling war? Sound off in the comments section below.

Our panel breaks down AEW All Out, with a report from the arena. Click here for more!

Edited by Vedant Jain